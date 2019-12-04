NORTH EAST — Linda May Atkinson, 64 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton, on May 1, 1955, the daughter of the late Franklin Thomas and Pauline Doris (Kline) Moore.
Linda worked as a waitress for Bar-H, Spence’s and several other area restaurants. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and enjoyed making ceramics.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years: Eugene E Atkinson; two sons: Robert D. “Rob” Atkinson of North East, MD and Eugene E. Atkinson, Jr. of Elkton, MD; one grandson: Tyler Atkinson; five siblings: Frank Moore, Alice Shores, Bobby Moore, Betty Rother and George Moore.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel United Methodist Church, 208 Bethel Church Road, North East, MD.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
