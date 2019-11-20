Linda Marie Siuma

EARLEVILLE — Linda Marie Siuma, 63 of Earleville, MD, passed away on November 16, 2019 in Season’s Hospice, Christiana Hospital.

Mrs. Siuma was born on February 2, 1956, daughter of Dominic Rivas and the late Ellen Tribbett. She was raised in Linwood, PA and was a 1974 graduate of Chichester High School. In 1983 she moved to Earleville and in 1985 she married Stefan Siuma. She was a corporate controller for Baker, Ingram & Associates since 1999. Linda attended both Zion and St. Paul’s United Methodist Churches. She loved shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dominick Rivas and a sister Patricia Coombs.

Linda is survived by her husband of 34 years Stefan Siuma; her father and stepmother, Dominic and Ivy Rivas of Leland, NC; daughters, Stephanie Siuma of Earleville and Christina ‘Chrissy’ Siuma of New Castle, DE; a brother, Jimmy Rivas of Hialeah, FL; sister, Karen Kenney of Newport, NC and 3 grandchildren, Alexandra Siuma, Slade Cole and Blaine Biggers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 pm in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Earleville, MD.

Memorials may be offered to the Helen Graham Cancer Center for Cancer Research, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Newark, DE, 19713

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Nov 23
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
1:00PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Old Crystal Beach Rd
Earleville, MD 21919
