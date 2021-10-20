WEST CHESTER, PA — Linda Marie Fisher, 65, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Born in Havre De Grace, MD on March 10, 1956, daughter of Robert Allen Fisher and the late Mary Alice Brammer.
Linda is survived by her loving son, James Dylan Fisher (Lexi), her father; Robert Fisher (Pop), brother; Harry Fisher, sisters; Mary Alice Jackson (Clarence): Carole Sexton (Raymond) : Donna Lee Strickland (Cal), nephews; Stevie Jackson : Ryan Sexton : Sonny Richarts : Memphis Jones : Norm Knapp : Russell Knapp, nieces; Ashley Jones : Kelsey Knapp : Brooklyn Jones, many cousins and friends.
Linda worked for the United States Postal Service as a clerk.
She was loved for her free spirit and loving heart. She loved art, music and spending time with her family, making memories. Linda was a member of West Chester Quaker Meetinghouse.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Brammer.
A celebration of life will be held in spring 2022.
