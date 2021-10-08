NORTH EAST, MD — Linda Marie (Widdowson) Scholz, age 73, of North East, MD passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born in Connellsville, PA on June 18, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma (Channing) Widdowson.
Linda was a longtime member of Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and was firm in her living faith. She earned a nursing degree from the Nursing School of Wilmington in 1971, and worked as a nurse until retiring in 2013. Linda was the most loving mother and grandmother, devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her children, Shawn Scholz, Stacie Shea (Guy), Robert Scholz (Nicole), Raymond Scholz (Annika), Mark Scholz (Donna); 24 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles, Arthur, Paul, David, and Leslie.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Michael W. Scholz; and siblings, Shirley, Stanley, Harry, Kelly, and Allen.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2038 Pleasant Valley Road, Newark, DE 19702 with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Bay View Cemetery, Bay View, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1703, Elkton, MD 21922-1703.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.