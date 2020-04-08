Linda M. Camara

HENDERSONVILLE, NC — Linda Marie Camara, age 70, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on February 14, 1950, she was the daughter of the late W. Merritt and Mary Bell Knox Pennock.
Mrs. Camara had worked in retail as a clerk. She loved her house plants, cats, decorating, and visiting with family.
Survivors include her children, Christina Gregor (Patrick), Avondale, PA, George Camara (Diane), Elkton, MD, and Robert Camara (Melissa), Havre de Grace, MD; sisters, Loree Kelly (Timothy), Hendersonville, NC, Lois Bishop (Andrew), and Lesley Smith (Gary), both of Elkton, MD; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Camara was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Pennock.
Funeral service with interment in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD, will be private.
Contributions, to assist with funeral expenses, may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
