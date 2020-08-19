NORTH EAST, MD — Linda Joyce Tomasulo, age 71, of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on March 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Elise Appenzeller Swavely.
Mrs. Tomasulo was a homemaker. She loved being with her family and family gatherings where everyone enjoyed sharing a meal together. An avid reader, she was an expert in completing crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gary J. Tomasulo; children, Roy C. Tomasulo (Julie), Nottingham, PA, Michael J. Tomasulo (Kiara), North East, MD, Carlo Tomasulo (Cindy), Peach Bottom, PA, and Mary Appenzeller Belew, Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren, Joseph, Sara, Brandon, and Jacob; great-grandson, Levi; and brother, Larry.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tomasulo was preceded in death by her siblings, Phillip, Louise, and Susie.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read’s Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.