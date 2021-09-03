ELKTON, MD — Linda Jean Cooper, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Mrs. Cooper retired as a teaching assistant from Cecil County Public Schools after 15 years of service. She also worked at RMR in Elkton, and at Klingberg's Children's Home in New Britain, CT. An active member of First Baptist Church of Elkton, she enjoyed visiting her sons and their families, Sudoku puzzles, counted cross-stitch, and other needlework.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Cooper; and her parents, George and Lillian Grant. She is survived by sons, James E. Cooper and wife, Amy, of Pittsburgh, PA, and William R. Cooper and wife, Hilary, of St. Pauls, NC; granddaughters, Grace M. Cooper and Ruth G. Cooper, both of Pittsburgh; and brothers, Robert Grant, Richard Grant, and Elwood Grant.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Elkton, 607 Delaware Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Elkton Building Fund, at the above address.
