CONOWINGO, MD — Linda D. Durant, age 76, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1943 in Fountain Green, MD to the late Rebber Kurt Wagoner and Leeodie Leona (Reedy) Wagoner.
Linda was one of the first women to become a welder. She worked at Chrysler for many years as an Assembly Liner. Linda was a member of the UAW. She enjoyed collecting any type of antique items and had a huge love for cats. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her grandson, Robert Underwood III; granddaughter, Dawn Nichols; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Randolph Richard Wagoner; brother-in-law; Brian Durant and several extended family members. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Durant and son, Robert D. Underwood, Jr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.