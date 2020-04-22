Linda D. Durant

  • 0
+1 
Linda D. Durant

LINDA DURANT
+1 
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. logo

CONOWINGO, MD — Linda D. Durant, age 76, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1943 in Fountain Green, MD to the late Rebber Kurt Wagoner and Leeodie Leona (Reedy) Wagoner.

Linda was one of the first women to become a welder. She worked at Chrysler for many years as an Assembly Liner. Linda was a member of the UAW. She enjoyed collecting any type of antique items and had a huge love for cats. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her grandson, Robert Underwood III; granddaughter, Dawn Nichols; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Randolph Richard Wagoner; brother-in-law; Brian Durant and several extended family members. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Durant and son, Robert D. Underwood, Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Durant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Newsletters