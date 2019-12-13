ELKTON, MD — Linda Christine Colbert, age 66, of Elkton, MD passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany to the late William E. Conard and Anna Louise (Feller) Conard.
Linda was a Certified Medical Technician. She became an FTD Master Designer, where she was the second in the state of Iowa. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Charles City, Iowa. She had a passion for crafts and was an artist who used many different methods when crafting; charcoal, painting and she also enjoyed scrap booking. Linda had the opportunity to draw an illustration for M.R. Ducks and was hired to make Christmas cards. One of her many joys was tending to her plants and flowers in her garden. Linda had two children whom she loved dearly along with her granddaughter.
Linda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Tom Colbert; daughter, Tina Thornburg and her husband, Jack; granddaughter, Makayla Thornburg; step-son, Stephen Colbert and his wife, Jennifer; sisters: Kathy McCann and her husband, Pat, Darlene Franke and her husband, Jim and Teresa McCann and her husband, Lonn Wiegel, Sr.
In addition to Linda’s parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Keith Doyle and brothers: Kermit Conard and William L. Conard.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 4:00 PM. Burial will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
