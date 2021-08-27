ELKTON — On August 25, 2021, Lily Marie Smith, 90, of Elkton, MD passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wolford, VA on December 27, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Giles and Betty Sparks Bandy.
Mrs. Smith, a homemaker, had also worked at Herrs Food, Inc. She enjoyed family time and loved her God. Her pastimes included sewing, cooking, and working outdoors, especially mowing the grass.
Survivors include her children, Betty Shelby (William), William Smith (Teresa), Delores Ann Wade (David), Stanley Smith (Doreen), Temothy Smith (Cheryl) and daughter-in-law Deborah Smith (the late Larry); siblings, Violet Stacy, Nancy Blankenship, Henry Bandy, Latney Bandy, Irene Davis and Ronnie Bandy; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William "Willie" Smith; children, Tony and Larry Smith, and siblings John, Tommy, Raymond and Jerry Bandy, Juanita Baumgartner and Altha McCoy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
In memory of Mrs. Smith, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
