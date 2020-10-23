CECILTON — Lillie Young Edwards, 93 of Cecilton, MD passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at her daughter’s home in Bear, DE.
Mrs. Edwards was born on September 10, 1927, daughter of the late James and Mabel Gassaway Young. She was a housekeeper for many families in the Cecilton area. Mrs. Edwards was a member of Union Bethel A.M.E. Church where she served as a stewardess. She loved knitting, crocheting and word search puzzles.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Warren Dempsey Edwards; siblings, Robert, James and Henrietta Young, Daisy McCrea and son in law, Marshall Garnett, Jr.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her children, Mamie Edwards of Cecilton, Betty Dickinson (Harold) of Bear, DE, Franklin Young of Miami, FL and Caroline Garnett of Alabama; siblings, Mary Young, Virgie Waters, Amos Young (Evelyn), George Young (Rose), Joseph Young Alice) and Calvin Young (Gloria) and a host of grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Funeral service and burial will be held privately.
