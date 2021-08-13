ELKTON, MD — Lillian Jane Cebula, age 89, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA on December 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Elizabeth C. Warner Leak.
Mrs. Cebula was a teacher's aide for Cecil County Public Schools where she spent most of her time at Thompson Estates Elementary School. She loved spending quality time with family, especially her grandchildren, cooking and having large holiday gatherings. Mrs. Cebula was a proud member of Elkton United Methodist Church and enjoyed dancing, taking walks, and yard sales. She enjoyed her monthly lunch meeting with her old high school friends known as the "Lunch Bunch."
Survivors include her children, Diana Rader, North East, MD, Steve Cebula (Donna), Elkton, MD, Frank Cebula, Jr. (Fran), New Castle, DE, Gary Cebula (Debbie), Lewes, DE, and Wayne Cebula (Dianne), Bear, DE; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cebula was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Frank E. Cebula, Sr.; son-in-law, Chuck Rader; and sister, Catherine Holmes.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton.
Special thanks to Melissa and her team at Abbey Manor Assisted Living for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church at the above address.
