HOLLYWOOD, AL — Lila M. Minner, 102, of Hollywood, AL (formerly of Wilmington, DE), passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 4, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Martha Krauss.
Mrs. Minner was a graduate of Elkton High School, where she was known for her athletic ability. An avid bowler, she was inducted into the Wilmington Woman's Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1984. She enjoyed employment as a bowling instructor at Price Lanes and as a mutual teller at Delaware Park.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Swieder (John), Hollywood, AL; daughters-in-law, Carole Minner, Middletown, DE and Charlotte Minner, Newark, DE; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, a nephew, friends, and family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Minner was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oscar W. Minner; sons, Bruce and Richard Minner; sister, Mildred Pugh; brother, Daniel Krauss; and grandson, Jason Minner.
Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9 A.M. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.