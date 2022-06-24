ELKTON — Liam Charles David Kornegay, 50 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at home. Born June 15, 1972 in North Carolina, he was the son of Charles D. and Shirley M. Blakeley Kornegay of Elkton, MD.
Liam was employed by the CSI Corporation of Washington, D.C., as a security guard at the Cecil County Court House of Elkton, MD.
Liam is survived by his parents, Charles D. and Shirley M. Blakeley Kornegay of Elkton, MD; brother, Kevin D. Kornegay; sister, Kelly Kornegay; niece, Kaitlin Kornegay of Chattanooga, TN; and nephew, Kruze Kornegay of Elkton, MD.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1:30 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Ken Coleman of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
