ELKTON — Lewis Meeking Copen, Jr., 68 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
He was born in Ronceverte, WV on November 6, 1953.
Lewis retired from Fusco Ent., after many years working as a carpenter. It was a job he enjoyed. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include two sons: Lewis M. Copen, III (Kimberly) of North East, MD and Kenneth S. Copen of Elkton, MD; a brother: Len Copen of Elkton, MD; two sisters: Sharon Bowers of DE and Shelley Bryant of WV; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis M. Copen, Sr. and Arlis Mildred (Osborne) Copen; his wife: Penny (Boulden) Copen; and a son: David W. Copen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.