WARWICK, MD — Lewis Miller Shellender, age 96, of Warwick, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD on December 7, 1924, he was the son of the late James and Ella Mae Spratt Shellender.
Mr. Shellender retired from Penowa Farms, Chesapeake City, MD, where he had been the manager of the Stallion Division. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient. Mr. Shellender was a past member of the American Legion Mason-Dixon Post #194, Rising Sun, MD, where he played on the fast-pitch softball team. He played in the Susquehanna Baseball League and was a professional baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Flora Adams Shellender; daughter, Belinda Futty (Mike), North East, MD; grandson, Justin Futty, Rising Sun, MD; special canine companion, Lacy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his neighbors, Richard and Kathy Foley, for their special care of Lewis for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Shellender; and siblings, Paul Shellender, Gladys Brown, Harry Shellender, Leonard Shellender, and Took Shellender.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, May 3, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation—Cecil County Animal Services, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
