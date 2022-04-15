PERRYVILLE — Lester Wayne Roane, age 86, passed peacefully from this life to eternal life after a long illness on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home Brookland in Perryville, MD, with family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 27, 1935, to the late Albion Boutwell Roane, Jr., and Mary Helen Henshaw Roane. He resided most of his life in Perryville and loved his historic home and community.
He spent his early years in the Tidewater area of Virginia where he graduated from Churchland High School. He then studied aeronautical engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute where he earned his bachelor of science degree. Later, he received a master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. Lester was passionate about his profession as an aeronautical engineer. His career included service in the US Army, civil service, teaching at Cecil College, and working at H. P. White Laboratory. Most recently, he owned his own private consulting company Brookland Ballistics.
An enthusiastic world traveler, he enjoyed trips to Asia, Europe, and Africa as well as within the United States and to other places in North America. He was also an avid reader, loved local history, enjoyed opera and excelled at crossword puzzles. Perhaps most of all, he enjoyed hosting gatherings with family and friends at his home. He generously shared his time throughout his life by serving in his church, volunteering as a tutor in adult literacy, supporting a variety of community organizations and serving multiple terms on the Cecil County Board of Education.
Lester was a devout Christian and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He considered himself blessed with a large and loving blended family, including dear foster children. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Carol Spencer Roane; his sons Anthony Boutwell Roane (Wendy), Paul Jonah Payne (Vera), Darin Eugene Clower (Kristey), Dennis Brandon Clower (Janohn); daughters Nancy Roane Celmins, Lisa Gail Trombley (Allen),Thuy Schroeder (Paul), Adrienne Clower-Heil (Robert); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Two different services are scheduled to honor Lester. A traditional funeral service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 12 noon with a reception to follow at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church, 560 Fountain Street, Havre de Grace, MD. A memorial celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12 noon with a reception to follow at the same church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Fellowship of Christian Athletes or to Virginia Polytechnic Institute through the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
