NORTH EAST, MD — Leroy Elsworth Warner, Jr., age 69, of North East, MD, passed away on February 10, 2021. Born in West Chester, PA on January 5, 1952. He was the son of the late Leroy Warner, Sr. and Margaret (Epp) Warner.
Leroy retired from Chrysler Corporation of Newark, DE as an Assembler. He was an avid collector of everything, particularly collecting cars, motorcycles, and tools. Leroy always had a project in the garage, whether it was cars or motorcycles. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis. Leroy’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.
Leroy is survived by his children: Linda Jackson (John, Jr.) of Rising Sun, MD, Lisa Jones (Howie, Sr.) of Nottingham, PA, Lesle Goodchild (Moses, Sr.) of Rising Sun, MD, Leroy Warner, III of North East, MD, Luke Warner (Tiffany) of North Carolina; three sisters: Loraine Granger (Robert) of Bechtelsville, PA, Lauran Donahue of Wapwallopen, PA, and Lisa Muendlein (Jack) of Bear Creek, PA; brother, Lawrence “Larry” Warner, Sr., of Swoyersville, PA; twenty-six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Leroy is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Warner; brother, Leonard Warner; and grandson, Walter “Doug” Jackson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.