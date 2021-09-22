SALUDA, VA — A great father, proud United States Air Force air traffic controller.
He was not only dedicated to his military career, but to his wife of 40+ years whom he home cared for the last 13 years of her life. He will always be remembered for his great storytelling of his many travels, his strength and perseverance through anything that may have weakened him he stood strong and proud. He had a love for art, music and reading. His love for animals of all kinds showed his gentle side, especially to his cat Fuzzy who was his loved companion in his later years.
He is preceded by wife Suvimon Nickerson, father Samuel Nickerson, mother Mildred Nickerson and brother Maline Nickerson.
He is survived by daughters Kim Parker and Dana Rhoden. Sons Dale Nickerson and Darrien Nickerson. Much loved brother Baynard Nickerson and son-in-law James Parker.
He will always be respected, admired, very loved and never forgotten. May he Rest In Peace among the angels!
Internment will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2pm at Bethel Cemetery.
