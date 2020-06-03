RISING SUN — Leonard Stacy, Jr., 48 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on November 27, 1971, he was the son of the late Leonard Stacy, Sr.
Anna L. Meck.
Leonard was a member of the Bayside Community Network.
He is survived by his mother: Anna L. Meck of Rising Sun, MD; sisters: Thelma L. Ellwood (Philip) of North East, MD and Teresa L. Gilbert (Dennis) of Rising Sun, MD; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.