ELKTON — Leonard Morris "Chap" Lambdin, 83, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Caraway Manor after a two year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Middletown, DE on Christmas Day, 1938, he was the son of the late Beulah McGinnis and Leonard Lambdin.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Chap joined the military following his Middletown High School graduation and served four years aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Bon Homme Richard. He later joined the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring after 20 years of service and had also worked at United Water Corporation for 20 years. Chap liked watching NASCAR, was a Dale Earnhardt fan, enjoyed riding on the Strasburg Railroad with his brother, and was a Hess Truck collector.
In addition to his parents, Chap was preceded in death by his sister, Carole Boyer, and brother, Norman.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rita Soltis Lambdin, son, Patrick and his wife, Mary Beth, and grandchildren, Michael, Molly and Thomas. who were the apples of his eye. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all whom he dearly loved.
Visitation will be held 9:30 until 10:45 AM, Saturday, February 5, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Family requests that those attending the services wear face masks. Private interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Maryland Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
