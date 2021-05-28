NORTH EAST — Leonard Adrian Boutchyard, 75 years, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in the Laurelwood Healthcare Center of Elkton, MD. Born June 25, 1945 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Adrian F. and Gladys Mars Boutchyard.
Mr. Boutchyard was formerly employed for 36 years as a kiln operator by the Harbison Walker Refractories of North East, MD. He is survived by his wife, Alfa L. Boutchyard of North East, MD; sons, Michael Boutchyard (Kim) and Chad Boutchyard (Erin Sewell); daughter, Tammy Boutchyard Hudson (Tim); four grandchildren, Joshua Boutchyard, Deven Hudson, Quentin Hudson, and Tyler Boutchyard; great granddaughter, Tessa Boutchyard; brother, Fred R. Boutchyard; and ex-wife, Mabel A. Boutchyard Pitts.
Mr. Leonard was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred A. Boutchyard.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 28, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Paul Thomas of the North East Nazarene Church, North East, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
