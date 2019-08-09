ELKTON, MD — Leona Marie Day, age 49, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Elkton on April 18, 1970, she was the daughter of Rocky A. Poe, Sr., Elkton, MD, and the late Doris Pierce Poe.
Ms. Day had been a delivery driver for Kunkel Auto Parts.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Jimmy C. Day, III (Samantha), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Tamara, Hailey, Bailey, Skylar, and Zyaire; and brothers, Martin Poe (Audrey), Cecilton, MD, and Rocky Poe, Jr. (Jacklyn), Elkton, MD.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, at the funeral home. Interment will be in The Church of Christ Cemetery, Elkton.
