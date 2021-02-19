NORTH EAST — Leland F. Corbett went home to be with his Heavenly Father, on February 9, 2021.
He was born in Wenona, MD on August 25, 1928, to the late John W. Corbett and Margaret V. Corbett.
Leland was employed with The Maryland State Police, where after 28 years, he retired as a Lieutenant. He also retired from Amtrak, where he served as a police officer for a decade.
Leland also served in the military. He served 4 years in the U. S. Army and later served with the U.S. Coast Guard, where after ten years, retired as Commander.
Leland was a skilled carpenter and waterman on his beloved Chesapeake Bay. Leland loved reading and traveling the world. Most of all, Leland loved music. He loved to sing and loved to play the piano and the ukulele. He always welcomed and encouraged a request.
Leland is survived by his son, Leland F. Corbett Jr., daughters, Brenda C Zaccheria and Susan C. Blackwell, six grandchildren and 8 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Leland is preceded in death by his wife, Winnie, of 66 years.
Funeral services will be held, 2 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD. Visitation will be from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M.
Interment with Military Honors will be in North East United Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all COVID restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
Obituary lovingly written by Leland's family.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
