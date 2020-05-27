NORTH EAST, MD — Lee Cline, age 54, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on January 26, 1966, he was the son of Bertha C. Cline, Elkton, MD, and the late Ottis Lee Cline.

Mr. Cline had been a truck driver for Maryland Portable Concrete. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything involving being out in nature.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Cathy A. Cline; daughter, Jessica Cline, Elkton, MD; sisters, Debra A. Ross and Sherry L. Crouse (Randy), both of Elkton, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Mr. Cline was preceded in death by his brothers, Martin G. Cline and O. Allen Cline.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

