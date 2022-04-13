ELKTON, MD — Lawrence Samuel Wright, age 77, of Elkton, MD, was called home peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, April 11, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 6, 1944, he was the son of the late George and Anna Hall Wright.
Mr. Wright was currently working for Elite Bus Company where he was a bus driver for Cecil County Public Schools. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, he graduated with Company 56 on March 20, 1962, from Great Lakes, IL. Mr. Wright served for 8 years, then continued his service to his country for an additional 15 years with the National Guard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Florence Wright; son, Tim Leflar (Debbie), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Tiffany Yaiser (Michael), Middletown, DE, Meghan McGuirk (Joseph), Conowingo, MD, and Katelyn Sutor (Chris), Elkton, MD; great-grandchildren, Baylee, Gabby, and Mason Yaiser, Brennan and Everlee Sutor, and Ty McGuirk; brother, Robert Wright (Sara), and many nieces and nephews. He also had multiple friends whom he considered family and never met a stranger he didn't befriend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Wright; sister, Doris Warner; and brother-in-law, Donnie Warner.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
