PORT DEPOSIT — Lawrence "Ken" Kendall DuBree, 63 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born March 6, 1958 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Lawrence Franklin and Vera L. Orr DuBree.
Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a self-employed owner/operator of H.C. Construction of Port Deposit, MD. He was a member of the Maryland Softball Hall of Fame and Recycled Teenager Cruisers.
Ken is survived by his son, Troy Gifford DuBree (Brooke); daughter, Kelly Ann McKay (Brett Wilson); grandson, Colton Wilson; brother, Richard Allen DuBree; and sister, Audrey Troyer.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane Crothers DuBree.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the Minker Banquet Hall, Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, 10:30 AM until 12 Noon, at the hall prior to the funeral service. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.