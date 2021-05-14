NORTH EAST — Larry was born in Clarksburg, WV on April 26, 1938. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2020. Larry lived with his late beloved wife Judith “Judy” Heaberlin Lemasters in North East, MD.
He served in the US Army CO D, 51st Signal Bn during the Korean War. He was experienced as a cryptographer and received the “Good Conduct Medal”. Larry was honorably discharged from service to his country in 1962.
Larry was a member of the North East River Yacht Club. He enjoyed Saturdays on the North East River where he would commandeer his sail boat racing against fellow yachtsmen. Larry was an avid fisherman and spent many weekends with his family at Cacapon State Park in WV. NASCAR racing and watching Jeopardy were some of his favorite past times.
Larry attended church at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East, MD.
He is survived by his step daughter Pamela Douglas Clarke (Bear, DE) and step son Jeffrey Scott Douglas (Aurora, CO). Larry had four grandchildren, Michelle Hurst, (Wilm., DE), Douglas Clarke (Bear, DE), Kendahl Douglas and Kylie Douglas (Aurora, CO), 7 great grand-children, Kayla Hurst, Julia Hurst, Olivia Hurst, Anthony Clarke, Chloe Clarke, Zeke Clarke and Jacob Clarke.
A Military service will be held at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. All family members, friends and neighbors are invited to attend. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the church hall.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
