ELKTON — Lawrence (Larry) A. Colby, Jr., age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away on May 10, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
He was born December 18, 1938 in Altoon, PA to the late Lawrence A. Colby, Sr. and Irene M. (Getz) Colby.
Larry loved boating, fishing, crabbing, camping, and poker. But mostly loved spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved dog, Dixie. Larry served 8 years in the U.S. Air Force.
Larry is survived by his brother: Terry Zieders of PA, his sons: Lawrence A. Colby, III of Elkton, MD, Leslie Gunther Colby of TN, his daughters: Laurie Ann Stemplinger of PA, Janine Colby of MD, Shelby McLaughlin of MD, Charlotte Suski of MA, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made payable to “Season’s Hospice” and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.