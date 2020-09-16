NORTH EAST — LaVonne Bertamini, 52 of North East, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Havre de Grace, MD, on July 27, 1968, the daughter of the late Michele Nick Bertamini and Gloria Jean Thompson.
She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Port Deposit, MD.
She was a good cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters: Jeanna Poe (Joshua) and Nicole Haines (Jonathan); her five beloved grandchildren: Angel, Autumn, Michael, Joshua, Jr. and Kali; a sister: Alicia Marquis (Eric); a brother: James Bertamini (Dora); and an uncle: Harold Burkey.
In addition to her parents, LaVonne was also preceded in death by her husband: David Gilger.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Please wear a mask and follow all Covid restrictions while attending services.
Private interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.