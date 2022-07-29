ELKTON, MD — Laurie Ann Brown, age 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on April 28, 1963, she was the daughter of Anna Sturgill Brown, Elkton, MD, and the late Carl L. Brown.
Laurie was a "Jill of all trades" and was always eager to help others. She loved animals, crafting, and spending time outdoors.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by brother, Jeffrey Brown (Deborah), Atlanta, GA; nephews, Derek, Alec, and Huntington; great-nephew, Phoenix; a very special friend since grade school, Pam; and her feline companions, Callie and Myck.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation - Animal Services; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
