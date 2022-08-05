LA PLATA, MD — Laura Lynn (Olesch) Meffley, November 6, 1960 - July 29, 2022
Laura Meffley was welcomed into the Lord's house on Friday July 29, passing peacefully at home at the age of 61 after battling AML Leukemia the past 18 months.
Laura is remembered for her smile, caring nature, her grace, and the way she made everything just a little bit better. She was a private person that cherished spending time with her sons, grandchildren, sisters and friends. As a military spouse, she relied on her faith and her close circle of friends to get through challenging days, providing support to those that needed assistance, and positively impacting all that knew her. As a gifted abstract expressionism artist and home interior decorator, Laura's passions included the arts, contemporary accenting, shopping, refinishing and needlepoint. Always having a knack to bring out both the beauty and potential of people she met, she always knew how to brighten your day and make you appreciate what was already there. Laura actively repurposed items years before the term existed, and just knew how to make décor work with an older item added or rearranging what was already there.
Laura was born November 6, 1960 at Ft. Eustis, VA to the late August John Olesch, and late Ann Marie (Branzovsky) Olesch. As a military child, she lived her early years in Germany and France, and returned to the states to Gloucester, VA. Her family eventually moved back to Newport News, VA., for the remainder of her youth. Laura graduated from Denbigh High School in 1978. She attended Trident Technical College, Thomas Nelson and Rappahannock Community Colleges, and graduated from the Navy Command Spouse Leadership Course in Newport, RI.
Laura married Roger Meffley, her loving husband of 44 years at Ware Episcopal Church Gloucester, VA. July 29, 1978 and soon began a 30-year adventure as a Navy submariner's wife. As a military daughter, spouse and mother for 57 years, she sacrificed many birthdays, holidays, and special occasions in support of their duties. Laura loved her county and highly respected those that went in harm's way to protect our freedoms. While being an independent military mother and wife, she raised her two sons often on her own while managing a busy schedule that included juggling work, exercise, cooking, painting, decorating, youth sports, and Boy Scouts. Laura was a Senior Advisor to numerous Navy submarine Family Support Groups, an active member of the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, VA, and the Mattawomen Creek Art Center Charles County MD, and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pomfret, MD. She was a licensed Real Estate Sales Agent since 2001 and was associated with Virginia County Real Estate for over 12 years. Her experience also includes Purchasing Agent for the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences - College of William and Mary, Sales Agent at Sea Technology and a Marina Office Manager in Gloucester, VA. She previously worked in the food service industry in Charleston, SC. Laura emphasized that the most important jobs that she ever held was being a good big sister to Rachel and Linda and a loving mother to Ben and Jason.
In addition to her parents, Laura was proceeded in death, by her brother-in-law (Ronald Meffley) and nephew (Cameren Sanders). She is survived by her husband Roger Meffley, sons Benjamin Meffley and Jason Meffley (Mercedes), grandchildren Skylar Meffley, Emma Medina, and Mason Meffley, sisters Rachel Morgan (Steve) and Linda Sanders (Mark), brother-in-laws Bob Meffley (Linda) and Richard Meffley, sister-in-law Drema Meffley, nephews Nick Sanders (Caroline), Michael Sanders (Kelsey), Taylor Sanders, Ryan Meffley (Nikki), Gregg Meffley, nieces Heather Miller (David), Erin McCart (Bryan), Meribeth Cavanaugh (Chris), Jessica Broadney (Colin), Jenna Morgan, and Laura's forever friends of Laurie Yates and Calisse Manning.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646, with reflections at 7:30 PM. Friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, MD 20675 on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:30 AM until time of Eulogy at 10:30 AM. A Catholic Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Share online condolences with the family at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.