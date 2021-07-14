ELKTON, MD — Laura Katherine Breeding, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021. Born in Pennsylvania on April 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Bryan and Jennie Brown Hess.
Mrs. Breeding had worked in the rental industry in housekeeping. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking, baking, and word search puzzles.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry Ann Greene (Ted), Landenberg, PA; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Breeding was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Ray Breeding; son, Frederick Birth; and all of her siblings.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, in Longwood Cemetery, 945 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
