ELKTON, MD — Laura Johnson Foster, age 72, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Born in San Antonio, TX, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Tilman and Mildred Johnson.
Mrs. Foster worked as an instructional assistant in numerous schools during her career. Before retiring, she spent most of her time at Cherry Hill Middle School and Elkton High School, where she was very active in the Special Education Department. Mrs. Foster also loved quilting.
She is survived by her loving companion of 22 years, Mickey Williams; K-9, Muffin; son, Bryan E. Foster, MD; brother, Tilman Johnson, Jr., Annapolis, MD; and 2 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, H. Ernest Foster, Jr. "Ernie"; brother, Thomas Johnson; and 1 grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD, will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.