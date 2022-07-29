EARLEVILLE — Laura Emma Dixon, 'Nancy' 91 of Earleville, MD passed away on July 26, 2022 at Abbey Manor Assisted Living, Elkton, MD.
Nancy was born on January 3, 1931, daughter of the late S. Emerson and M. Louise Matthews Loller. She was a lifetime resident of Earleville where she graduated from Cecilton High School in 1948. Later that year she married H. Joseph Dixon. She worked as a seamstress, lunch girl for Cecilton Pharmacy and housekeeper at Union Hospital retiring after 12 years of service, while she raised their daughters. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, H. Joseph Dixon; son in law Clark Justus, Jr. and sisters Jean Wooleyhan and Margaret Schrader.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Margaret Justus of Chesapeake City and Joanne Kennedy (George) of Earleville; a sister Virginia Davis; brother Buddy Loller (Connie), 4 grandchildren Michelle Simmons (William), Clark Justus III (Kelly), Jennifer M. Elkins (Eric Buckingham) and Heather Kennedy (Allan Jones); 10 great grandchildren Kaylin Elkins (Frank Whiteman, Jr), Alan Elkins, Owin and Trevor Justus, Olivia, Sophia and Nate Simmons, Melvin Jones and Bryce and Joey Buckingham and 1 great great grandson Carson Whiteman.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 1 from 10 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
Memorials may be offered to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
