ELKTON, MD — Larry Richard Stanley (77) of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Born on December 24, 1944 in Woodbine, PA, He was the son of the late Harley and Delores (nee, Hammons) Stanley.
Larry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a long-haul truck driver. Larry primarily drove for Sears, Mopar, and was an independent owner operator. In his free time, Larry enjoyed watching Western Movies and listening to Country Music. Larry loved spending time with his granddaughters and family. He was mechanically inclined and a "Jack of All Trades". He especially liked tinkering on cars, growing vegetables in his garden and Home Improvement Projects. The family fondly recalls that If Larry wasn't working on one of his pet projects, you could always find him out back chopping wood to fuel his Wood Stove. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Larry is survived by his son, Travis Stanley and his wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren: Delaney, Audria, and Magdalyn; four sisters: Gernie Hudson, Janet Cook, Gladys Wright, and Brenda Budzialek; former wife and caregiver, Melissa Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by three sisters: Carletta Stanley, Lora Ewell, and Carrie "Kate" Hodge; and two brothers: Austin Stanley and Robert Stanley, and his stepfather Roby Stanley.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. A private family inurnment will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Larry's honor to the Disabled Veterans of America and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
