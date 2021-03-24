RISING SUN — Larry Miles Clark, 83, of Rising Sun, Md., passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born in Spartanburg, S.C., on June 27, 1937, he was the son of the late William and Birdie Husky Clark.
Mr. Clark retired from Chrysler Corp., Newark, Del., where he had been a supervisor. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was a Mason with dual membership in Cloud Lodge No. 101, AF & M, Collingswood, N.J. and Union Lodge No. 48, AF & AM, Elkton, Md. Mr. Clark enjoyed traveling and playing golf.
Survivors include his sons, Lawrence M. Clark (Janet), Mechanicsburg, Pa., Daniel M. Clark (Heather), Rising Sun, Md., and Stephen M. Clark; grandchildren, Michael A. Clark and Caitlyn A. Clark and great grandchildren, Larissa K. and Miles L. Clark.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Judith Ann Romano Clark.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with Masonic service at 12:45 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
