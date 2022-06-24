NORTH EAST — Larry L. Truslow, Sr., 79 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Born in Port Deposit, MD, on January 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Frank and Gaverella (Snelling) Truslow.
Larry retired after 20 years at Wiley Manufacturing, Port Deposit, MD. He then continued working with 28 years of service as an electrician at the University of DE.
He enjoyed car racing, watching NASCAR and especially going to the Cecil County Dragway and was his brother's biggest fan. He was a talented duck carver and enjoyed working the Stadium lights for the University of Delaware. Most of all he was a homebody who loved just being home around his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years: Betty Jo (Baker) Truslow; a son: Larry L. Truslow, Jr. (Joy) of North East, MD; and daughter: Susan L. Banker (Doug) of Elkton, MD; 3 siblings: Herbert Truslow of Havre De Grace, MD, Irving Truslow of Colora, MD, Irene Geschwinn-Pellegrin of Branchburg, VT; and 6 grandchildren: Brett Christopher, Lara Joy and Kyle Logan Truslow, and Allyson Elizabeth, Abigayle Janet and Amelya Lynn Banker.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
