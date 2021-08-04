PORT DEPOSIT — Larry K. Buckland, 71 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hinton, WV, on January 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Paul Thomas Buckland and Emma Jean (Willey) Buckland.
Larry worked as a heavy equipment operator for the State of Delaware, Dept. of Transportation.
In his spare time, He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and listening to Country Music.
Survivors include his loving wife: Freda Buckland; son: Larry G. Buckland of Elkton, MD; daughter: Tammy Newton (Bobby) of North East, MD; one brother: Jimmy Buckland of North East, MD; 4 grandchildren: Mason, Sommer, Theresa, Brandon; 1 great grandson: Legend; and his best friend for over 30 years: Art Waite.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded by sisters: Judy Sharp and Freda May; his twin brother: Jerry Buckland; and brothers: Claude, Rodger, David, Stephen and Lewis Buckland.
Funeral service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
