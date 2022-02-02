ELKTON, MD — Larry James Spry, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on January 3, 1945, he was the son of the late James E. and Pauline F. Scarborough Spry.
A member of the UAW Local 1183, Mr. Spry retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, where he worked in the Quality Control department for 35 years. He enjoyed going to flea markets, especially Cowtown, and he had a love for photography. Mr. Spry also served as the Ambulance Director for many years with Singerly Fire Department.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Byrum (Lane), Rapid City, SD, Patrick Bingnear-Krukosky (Liz), Bel Air, MD, and Joseph Bingnear, Jr. (Tina), Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Joseph, Jr., Nicholas, Aaron, Isabella, and Sophia Bingnear, and Tabitha Spry; great-granddaughter, Aria Bingnear; and sister, Carol Goodwin (David), Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Patricia Bingnear-Spry; sons, Eric Spry and Brandon Bingnear.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Department in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
