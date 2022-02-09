ELKTON — Larry G. Barton Sr. of Elkton MD was just short of his 90th birthday when he was taken unexpectedly during the evening of Tuesday, February 01, 2022.
Larry was born to parents Otis and Grace Barton on March 26, 1932 in Harlan KY.
It was in elementary school that he met the love of his life, the person that he would celebrate just short of 68 years of marriage with, Billie Jean Hamilton. She became his wife and together they gave life to 3 children, Gary Lee of Harlan KY, who passed at birth, Connie Shotwell (Barry) of Newark DE and Larry Jr. (Becky) of Elkton MD. Billie Jean passed in 2019.
Larry spent his life working to support and make a home for his family. He started in the coal mines of Kentucky. He moved his family to Maryland in 1953 and never left. He worked at Perry Point VA Hospital for a brief time. Larry was hired on at the GM Wilmington Assembly Plant where he found a home for the next 38 years. He retired as a UAW Benefits Representative in September 1991.
Larry had eight grandchildren. Michelle Boggs (Mark), Larry Barton III, Kimberley Havunen (Chad), Shirin Ramadan, Eric Ramadan (Heather), Tristan Barton (Allura), Haley Barton and Ryan Fahringer.
Larry was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Gary Lee Barton, parents Otis and Grace Barton, his only sibling, brother Chester Barton, grandson Ryan Fahringer and his wife, Billie Jean Barton.
Larry is survived by his daughter Connie, his son Larry Jr, his grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Just a few of the most important things to say about this precious man are: He was a person of faith and principles. He wasn't complicated. He was a doer, always busy building, maintaining or improving his home or property. He didn't believe in wasting time and was always willing to help anyone. Larry was strong willed but gentle and humble. He was a caretaker. He was a doting son to his mother, and loving husband to his wife. He took care of his mother for years until the day she passed. At the same time, his wife Billie suffered from COPD. Larry was by her side, every day for years, providing for her every need until she passed. He grieved her loss every day since.
Larry was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his entire family dearly. Over the past few years, his children knew the phone would ring every day and "Dad" would show on the screen. Those calls were priceless.
The last 3 years of his life Larry suffered through Parkinson's disease, broken bones and so much more. Not once did he complain. He never lost his faith in God and was always concerned about his family, not himself.
He often said that the only thing that he asked of God is that he would live long enough to see his wife Billie through. God granted his wish.
There are no words to express the love that we have for him, and forever will. Losing him so suddenly has left the family heartbroken. We didn't get to say goodbye.
Larry knew how much he was loved because those closest to him never missed an opportunity to tell and show him the love, appreciation and respect that he so deserved. He touched many lives with his gentle and selfless spirit.
His was a life of service to others. He lived each day with faith, dignity, humility, courage and honor. He was a kind and loving soul, a great role model and the cornerstone of the family. He will live on in the heart of each of those who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home.
