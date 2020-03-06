NORTH PORT, FL, FORMERLY OF ELKTON, MD — Larry Douglas Smith, age 66, of North Port, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Elkton on June 20, 1953, he was the son of Marie Bandy Smith, Elkton, MD, and the late Willie Smith.

Mr. Smith retired as District Sales Manager for Herr Foods, Inc., Nottingham, PA, after 40 years of service. An avid car enthusiast, BMW being his favorite, he loved everything and anything to do with cars and motorcycles. Mr. Smith enjoyed landscaping and working outside.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 11 years, Deborah Allerton Smith; daughters, Jennifer L. Swintek (Bryan), Brookfield, WI, Lauren A. Lyon (Michael), North East, MD, and Lindsey N. Moore (Matthew), Georgetown, TX; grandchildren, Samuel, Leo, and Gabriel Swintek, Rhett and Logan Lyon, and Emma Moore; and siblings, Betty Shelby (Bill), Elkton, MD, Bill Smith (Teresa), North East, MD, Ann Wade (Dave), Pittsburgh, PA, Stan Smith (Doreen), Elkton, MD, and Tem Smith (Cheryl), Earleville, MD.

In addition to his father, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Smith.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Mar 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Mar 11
Interment
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
12:00AM
Gilpin Manor Memorial Park
Appleton Road (Route 316
Elkton, MD 21921
