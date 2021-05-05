ELKTON, MD — Larry Coleman Storke, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Born in Elkton on December 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles and Gladys Simmons Storke.
Mr. Storke previously worked as a manager for Northside Liquors and later retired from Thiokol Corporation, Elkton, where he worked in the Safety Department. He loved spending time with his family and was a proud member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the Singerly Fire Company where he served on the Board of Directors for several years, as an Assistant Chief, as a Deputy Chief, and on numerous committees.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Judith M. Pugh Storke; daughters, Kelly Fenstermacher (Wayne), Pottstown, PA, and Sandra Jackson (Doug), Elkton, MD; brother, C. Gary Storke (Deborah), Elkton, MD; and grandchildren, Coleman and Kyle Jackson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921.
