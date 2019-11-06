CONOWINGO — Larry Alfred Kirk, 69 of Conowingo, MD, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at home.
Born in Cumberland, MD, on March 10, 1950, he was the son of the late Alfred M. and Olga (Ujcic) Kirk.
Larry was a rural mail carrier. He also worked as a life insurance agent and delivered the News Journal. Earlier in his life, he worked construction.
He was an active member of Cecil/Harford Shuffleboard for over 35 years and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Mason Dixon Post 194. He also enjoyed playing softball. Larry was very outgoing and would tell you he had never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife: Karen Lynn Kirk; their 4 children: son, Brian Kirk, his wife Tammy, their children, Justin and Taylor, daughter, Bridget Kelly, her husband Derek and their children Katerina, Logan and Brianna, son, Corey Kirk, his wife Margie and their children Kayla, her son Lukas Bada, Jessica, her son Liam Coleman, Hali and Corey Matthew, and son, Nathan Kirk, his wife Nancy, their children Ian, Caleb and Natalie; brother: Duane Kirk , his wife JoLynn and their children Cheryl Steinberg, her husband Phillip and Heather Alba, her husband Victor.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm until service.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
