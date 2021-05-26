PORT DEPOSIT — Loving father, son, and friend to all, Larry Bouret, 63, passed away May 21, 2021 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
He was born to parents, Helen and Leo Bouret Sr. and graduated from Good Shepard School in Perryville, MD where he loved to play baseball.
Larry joins his wife, Sarah Jo Bouret; father, Leo Bouret; brother, Lindsey Bouret, and sister Leona Beall.
He is survived by his daughters, Trista Anderson (husband Scotty Anderson) and Amy Bennett; mother, Helen Bouret; brother Leo Bouret Jr; sister, Louise Hindle; grandchildren, Amara, Emalie, Abby, and Avery, and many loving nieces, nephews, friends, Baby the cat, and friends that are like family.
Larry’s arrangements are being handled by Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Good Shepard Catholic School 800 Aiken Ave. Perryville, MD 21903 or Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland
