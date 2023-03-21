FILE — Actor Lance Reddick appears at the “White House Down” premiere in New York on June 25, 2013. Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” @Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, died suddenly on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was 60. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” “Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died. He was 60. Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall taciturn and elegant men of distinction. He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami.”
