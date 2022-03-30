PERRYVILLE, MD — Lawrence Wayne Feehly, Sr., age 94, of Perryville, MD, went to his eternal home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on February 8, 1928, he was the son of the late George A., Sr. and Olive Upole Feehly.
Wayne was a journeyman who retired after 37 years of working as an electrician for the Chrysler Corporation, Newark DE. He was a life member of the VFW and the American Legion. Wayne attended Principio Methodist Church and was baptized on June 6, 2021. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and boating. He loved sharing his love of fishing and crabbing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren from his pier on the Northeast River and his pontoon boat. So many happy memories. He lived his life to the fullest and touched many lives.
Survivors include his children, Michael Feehly (Barb), Newport, DE, Peggy Heverin (Frank Sr.), Elkton, MD, and Colleen Norman (Joseph), Perryville, MD; daughter in law, Myrtle Feehly, Elkton, MD; son in law, Marty Brown, Jr., Irrigon, OR; beloved special niece, Polly Lishowid (Steve); 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Betty Feehly; son, Lawrence Feehly, Jr.; daughter, Patty Brown; and brothers, George Jr. and Asher Feehly, and Robbie Crothers.
Funeral service with military honors will be held 4 p.m, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Principio Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to Wounded Warrior Project, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
