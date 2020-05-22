ELKTON, MD — Kristen Renee Snyder of Elkton, MD, age 26, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Kristen was born on March 22, 1994 to Richard Jay Snyder and Maryanne Lee (O’Hara) Snyder.
Kristen attended Mount Aviat Academy in Elkton, MD from preschool through middle school and graduated from Rising Sun High School in 2012. Throughout her childhood, Kristen enjoyed playing many sports including years making Allstars with Elkton Little League and becoming the captain of her high school volleyball team. She spent the first two years of her college career at Salisbury University followed by graduating from University of Delaware in 2017 after transferring to pursue a more specialized program in special education. She became a teacher at Bay View Elementary in the Cecil County Public School system where she taught fifth grade special education. She adored her students, and they adored her — they were truly her passion. She also planned fun events for the teaching staff as the “Health and Wellness” club leader for two years. Outside of the classroom, Kristen was a full time social butterfly, pop culture expert, competitive cooking show devotee, and the biggest enthusiast of Philadelphia sports and of course...Harry Potter. She could be found leading the conversation in front of the chips and guac or crock pot dips on game day while excitedly discussing the latest episode of Chopped and quoting wizardry jargon. During the upcoming summer, Kristen accepted a bartending position at Unwined — one of her favorite restaurants — which would have expanded her already long list of loved patrons from years as a server at Chesapeake Inn, Schaefers Canal House, Fair Hill Inn, and Buffalo Wild Wings. She brought laughter, smiles, a feeling of welcome, and joy to all those who knew her wherever they were lucky enough to meet her in life.
Kristen is survived by her father, mother, sister, & brother, Richard J. Snyder and Maryanne L. Snyder, Nicole M. Snyder, and Robert J. Snyder of Elkton, MD; pop-pop & mom-mom, Russel (Jim) E. Snyder and Lois C. Snyder of Wilmington, DE formerly of Newark, DE; granddad & gram John P. O’Hara and Jacqueline A. O’Hara of North East, MD formerly of West Orange, NJ; and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM — 8:00 PM in the R.T. Foard Life Event Center 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Kristen Snyder Memorial Fund” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911 or electric donations will be received via venmo @KristenSnyderMemorialFund. These funds will be forwarded to the Bayview Elementary School to help with her students that she truly adored. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
