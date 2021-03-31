ABINGDON — Kit Margaret Harris, 71 years, of Abingdon, Md., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace. Born April 28, 1949, in Nuremberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Harry Eric and Margaret Ingeborg Swamfeldt Sager.
Kit was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Aberdeen, Ladies Auxiliary of the MOPH, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose for many years, and a very active member of WELCA of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for many years.
Kit is survived by her husband, Charles Henry Harris, Jr.; sister, Karen Natalie Thames; two nieces; two great nieces; two great nephews; and two cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart — Chapter 703 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (WELCA) in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 11 a.m., at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Robert Blezard of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Aberdeen will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville.
