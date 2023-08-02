COLORA — Kirk David Story, 64, of Colora, MD, passed away, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Born in Wilmington, DE on June 27, 1959, he was the son of David M. and Joann Kirk Story, Newark, DE.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Story was a Senior Control Room Operator for FMC Corporation, Newark, DE. He was a member of the Steel Workers Union, Local #13028. Mr. Story loved fishing, Harleys, animals, fixing things, telling stories, and time with family, especially his granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Story is survived by his children, Megan E. Story Truitt (Matthew A.), Colora, MD, and Neil David (Michelle), Cat Springs, TX; granddaughters, Maren Joann and Matalyn Emmalee; brother, Steven Story (Natalie), Assawoman, VA; and niece, Sarah MacDonald (Matt) and their daughters, Charlotte and Sophie, Millersville, MD.
Funeral service with Military Honors will be held 1 PM, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation-Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.